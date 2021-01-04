Tesla

Photos: Tesla updates Model Y interior design

The improvements are already being produced and the first models will be delivered at the end of January 2021.
Image credit: Tesla

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk's car company Tesla has updated the interior design of the electric Model Y.

On the Chinese page of the vehicle company, you can see the new images. What will be innovative? This is a new wood panel on the front door, it will also have a new center console with an integrated cordless phone charger.

Image: Tesla

Tesla has started production in the Asian country but it is expected that in the near future it will be manufactured in the United States, according to the Electrec portal.

As for deliveries, they will begin this January but only in China. Tesla confirmed that the Model Y will cost $ 52,000 (more than a million Mexican pesos), in a more "economical" version. For the Model Y Performance, with a long-range dual engine, it will have a value of $ 56,600 (one million one hundred and thirty thousand pesos, approximately).

Image: Tesla

According to the outlet, the price is competitive in China against other electric car companies such as Nio and Xpeng.

