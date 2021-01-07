Burger King Changes Its Logo for the First Time in 20 Years, and Now It Looks Like This

January 7, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Fast food brand Burger King announced Thursday that it will redesign its brand for the first time in 20 years to reflect its removal of conservatives. This new reinterpretation will include the company logo, uniforms, restaurants and food packaging.

According to Reuters, Fernando Machado, global marketing director for Restaurant Brands International, owner of Burger King, said that "updating our visual identity would help signal to our consumers that this is a brand that is evolving."

Image: Burger King

The new logo includes a more rounded font that evokes its famous hamburgers and has motifs in shades of brown, red and green as a symbol of its preparation on the grill.

Image: Burger King

The brand announced this year that its Whopper burgers will no longer have artificial preservatives and colorings and its restaurants will offer healthier options.

But "fear not", the famous King of the company will remain as is, according to Burger King.

Image: Burger King