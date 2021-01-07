Will an Asteroid Hit Earth in 2022?

January 7, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



The probability that the asteroid will hit Earth is one in 3,800, which is equivalent to 0.026%, according to the Palermo scale.

NASA displayed on your page of the Center next Earth Objects (CNEOS for its acronym in English) that on 6 May 2022 is the date for the possible impact of the asteroid "2009 JF1" with Earth.

The asteroid 2009 JF1 with a diameter of 13 meters has a chance in 4,166 of impacting the Earth, according to the European Space Agency ( ESA for its acronym in English).

On the other hand, according to NASA , the probability that the asteroid hits the Earth is one in 3,800, which is equivalent to 0.026%, according to the Palermo scale.

Capture via cneos.jpl.nasa.gov.

"This small asteroid has not been observed since its discovery 11 years ago, hence the uncertainty in its position is very high," explains Luca Conversi from the Center for the Coordination of Near-Earth Objects, according to a publication made by ESA. .

The 2009 JF1 is in the category of "Near Earth Objects" (NEO for its acronym in English). This term refers to any natural object, such as an asteroid, whose orbit brings it closer to Earth.

Capture via cneos.jpl.nasa.gov/sentry/

The asteroid was seen for the first time in 2009, and with the help of the Sentry collision system NASA has tracked it. Likewise, it analyzes the possibilities of the different planetoids to impact with the Earth in the next 100 years.