iPhone, Sasumg Galaxy and Aiwa Are Part of the First INDEP Auction in 2020

Among the Apple equipment are five iPhone 8 Plus, three iPhone 7 and an iPhone X.

Image credit: INDEP vía web

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel
  

The National Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (INDEP) has already set a date for its first auction in 2021, which will be held from January 7 to 20. Among the items that will be auctioned are smartphones such as iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Aiwa.

The entire batch of iPhone has a price of 51,177 pesos, although this can be raised, within Apple's equipment are five iPhone 8 Plus, three iPhone 7 and an iPhone X.

These devices belonging to lot 475 , have a starting price per group, that of the five iPhone 8 is 36,194.20 pesos; the three iPhone 7 cost 8,112.98 pesos; and the iPhone X will have a starting price of 6,869.78 Mexican pesos.

Also, within the mobile equipment we will find a batch of 60 Samsung Galaxy J6 32 GB cell phones with a starting price of 157,202 pesos, and another with nine Samsung Galaxy Edge devices, with a starting price of 29,255 pesos.

INDEP via web .

In addition, 11 Samsung Galaxy S6 will be auctioned with a starting price of 22,100 pesos, and 10 Samsung A10 that cost 17,104 pesos.

On the other hand, there is a batch of 10,710 Aiwa cell phones, of which they point out that "its operation is unknown", and whose starting price is 6 million 334 thousand 671 Mexican pesos.

