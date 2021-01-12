iPhone, Sasumg Galaxy and Aiwa Are Part of the First INDEP Auction in 2020

January 12, 2021 2 min read

The National Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (INDEP) has already set a date for its first auction in 2021, which will be held from January 7 to 20. Among the items that will be auctioned are smartphones such as iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Aiwa.

The entire batch of iPhone has a price of 51,177 pesos, although this can be raised, within Apple's equipment are five iPhone 8 Plus, three iPhone 7 and an iPhone X.

These devices belonging to lot 475 , have a starting price per group, that of the five iPhone 8 is 36,194.20 pesos; the three iPhone 7 cost 8,112.98 pesos; and the iPhone X will have a starting price of 6,869.78 Mexican pesos.

Also, within the mobile equipment we will find a batch of 60 Samsung Galaxy J6 32 GB cell phones with a starting price of 157,202 pesos, and another with nine Samsung Galaxy Edge devices, with a starting price of 29,255 pesos.

INDEP via web .

In addition, 11 Samsung Galaxy S6 will be auctioned with a starting price of 22,100 pesos, and 10 Samsung A10 that cost 17,104 pesos.