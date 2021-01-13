Social networks

How to transfer my stickers from WhatsApp to Telegram? Step by Step

This way you can have your favorite stickers in both applications.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to transfer my stickers from WhatsApp to Telegram? Step by Step
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Due to the changes made by WhatsApp in its privacy policies and the doubts of users regarding what data it will actually share with Facebook , many people have chosen to download and try other messaging applications such as Telegram .

In this context, many are looking for options to have some WhatsApp functions on Telegram. Although in both you can share stickers.How to continue using your favorite WhatsApp stickers on Telegram?

Next, we present a procedure tested by our team to achieve having your favorite images in a Telegram sticker pack. It is important to mention that this method only works on phones with Android operating system.

1. Go to the "Files" of your phone, look for internal memory.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

2. Find the WhatsApp folder, open it and click on “Media”. Later, go to "WhatsApp Stickers", there you will find all the stickers that you have used in the application.

3. Copy the “WhatsApp Sticker” folder, go back to internal memory and create a new folder.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

4. Enter the new folder and hit it. All the WhatsApp stamps that you just copied will be pasted there.

5. Go to the folder you just copied, find the stickers you want to transfer, change the name and extension to PNG. For example: Sad Puppy.png

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

6. Go to Telegram, find the verified “Stickers” bot and click “start” or “restart”, in case you have already used it before.

7. Multiple options will appear, click on "create a new sticker pack", it will ask you to name it, just reply to the message.

8. It will send you a message with instructions, go to the clip> File> Internal storage> enter the folder you created in the previous steps and choose the stickers you renamed and send them.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

9. Follow the instructions and hit "publish" when you're ready. Then click on "skip" and it will ask you to choose a name for your new pack, if it is already busy it will keep asking you for one until it finds one available.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

10. Once the name is chosen, click on the link they share with you and add your stickers. Ready! You can now use it with your friends.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social networks

These Are the New Pinterest Features You Should Know About

Social networks

A tweet that refers to Cristiano Ronaldo's positive COVID became the most popular in the history of Russian football

Social networks

When Instagram canceled his account and destroyed his business, this entrepreneur took matters into his own hands