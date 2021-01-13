How to transfer my stickers from WhatsApp to Telegram? Step by Step

January 13, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Due to the changes made by WhatsApp in its privacy policies and the doubts of users regarding what data it will actually share with Facebook , many people have chosen to download and try other messaging applications such as Telegram .

In this context, many are looking for options to have some WhatsApp functions on Telegram. Although in both you can share stickers.How to continue using your favorite WhatsApp stickers on Telegram?

To find out more: Will WhatsApp steal my data? The app tries to clarify its new privacy policies

Next, we present a procedure tested by our team to achieve having your favorite images in a Telegram sticker pack. It is important to mention that this method only works on phones with Android operating system.

1. Go to the "Files" of your phone, look for internal memory.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

2. Find the WhatsApp folder, open it and click on “Media”. Later, go to "WhatsApp Stickers", there you will find all the stickers that you have used in the application.

3. Copy the “WhatsApp Sticker” folder, go back to internal memory and create a new folder.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

4. Enter the new folder and hit it. All the WhatsApp stamps that you just copied will be pasted there.

5. Go to the folder you just copied, find the stickers you want to transfer, change the name and extension to PNG. For example: Sad Puppy.png

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

6. Go to Telegram, find the verified “Stickers” bot and click “start” or “restart”, in case you have already used it before.

7. Multiple options will appear, click on "create a new sticker pack", it will ask you to name it, just reply to the message.

8. It will send you a message with instructions, go to the clip> File> Internal storage> enter the folder you created in the previous steps and choose the stickers you renamed and send them.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

9. Follow the instructions and hit "publish" when you're ready. Then click on "skip" and it will ask you to choose a name for your new pack, if it is already busy it will keep asking you for one until it finds one available.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.

10. Once the name is chosen, click on the link they share with you and add your stickers. Ready! You can now use it with your friends.

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish.