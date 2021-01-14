cryptocurrencies

A Man Who Forgot His Bitcoin Password Could Lose $220 Million

Stefan Thomas lost the document where he entered his IronKey years ago and has only two attempts to gain access.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Man Who Forgot His Bitcoin Password Could Lose $220 Million
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Of the existing 18.5 million bitcoin, about 20 percent, which is currently worth around $ 140 billion, appear to be in lost or stranded wallets.

Stefan Thomas , a German programmer based in San Francisco, forgot a password that would allow him to access 7,002 bitcoin, which could be worth $ 220 million this week.

According to The New York Times , the password will allow Thomas to unlock a small hard drive, called the IronKey, which holds the keys to a digital wallet containing 7,002 bitcoin.

According to the American media, Thomas lost the document where he wrote the key to his IronKey years ago and so far he only has two attempts to gain access. Otherwise, the device will encrypt your content forever.

Image: MichaelWuensch / Pixabay via ValueWalk

The programmer obtained this amount of cryptocurrency in 2011 when he lived in Switzerland, after making an animated video explaining “ What is Bitcoin? ”, Requested by a fan of the asset.

Thomas is not the only one who has lost his money in this way, according to the New York Times article citing Chainalysis “of the existing 18.5 million bitcoin, around 20 percent, currently worth around 140 billion of dollars, seem to be in lost or stranded wallets ”.

This is due to the characteristics of cryptocurrencies, which, unlike traditional bank accounts or online wallets such as PayPal, do not have any institution or company that stores or can restore lost or forgotten passwords.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

cryptocurrencies

'Prepare to Lose All Your Money', Warn Crypto Investors

cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin Surged 25% Thanks to a Simple Tweet from Elon Musk About the Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrencies

Facebook Will Launch Its Digital Currency Libra in January