Bill Gates

Bill Gates is the largest farmland owner in the US

According to The Land Report, the tycoon owns land in 18 states of the American country.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bill Gates is the largest farmland owner in the US
Image credit: REUTERS | Gus Ruelas

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The tycoon owns land in 18 states and his largest holdings include Louisiana with 27,952 hectares, Arkansas with 19,395 hectares, and Nebraska with 8,331 hectares.

By now many are wondering what Bill Gates does not do or does not have? According to The Land Report , the Microsoft co-founder is the largest farmland owner in America.

According to research conducted by the outlet, the billionaire has quietly bought around 97,934.32 hectares of farmland, although that has not been his only investment in land. Gates apparently also owns transitional and recreational lands.

The tycoon owns land in 18 states and his largest holdings include Louisiana with 27,952 hectares, Arkansas with 19,395 hectares, and Nebraska with 8,331 hectares.

The Land Report explains that the lands are in the hands of Gates through Cascade Investments, a company that he uses to control his investments.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the billionaire donated just over $ 300 million with the goal of promoting sustainable agriculture in parts of Africa and Asia.

Although Gates is the largest farmland owner in America, John Malone takes the place of the largest landowner in the country with 890,308 hectares of land.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Predicts What 2021 Will Be Like, Alerts Us to Our Immediate Future

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Predicts When the Pandemic Will End

Bill Gates

10 Surprising Facts About Bill Gates