Bill Gates is the largest farmland owner in the US

January 15, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The tycoon owns land in 18 states and his largest holdings include Louisiana with 27,952 hectares, Arkansas with 19,395 hectares, and Nebraska with 8,331 hectares.

By now many are wondering what Bill Gates does not do or does not have? According to The Land Report , the Microsoft co-founder is the largest farmland owner in America.

According to research conducted by the outlet, the billionaire has quietly bought around 97,934.32 hectares of farmland, although that has not been his only investment in land. Gates apparently also owns transitional and recreational lands.

The tycoon owns land in 18 states and his largest holdings include Louisiana with 27,952 hectares, Arkansas with 19,395 hectares, and Nebraska with 8,331 hectares.

The Land Report explains that the lands are in the hands of Gates through Cascade Investments, a company that he uses to control his investments.

You may be interested: Bill Gates predicts what 2021 will be like, alerts us to our immediate future

Image: Depositphotos.com

Through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the billionaire donated just over $ 300 million with the goal of promoting sustainable agriculture in parts of Africa and Asia.

Although Gates is the largest farmland owner in America, John Malone takes the place of the largest landowner in the country with 890,308 hectares of land.