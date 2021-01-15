Beers

On average, Mexicans consume 1.3 liters of beer per week: INEGI

According to INEGI, Mexico is in the 30th place for beer consumption worldwide.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), together with the National Chamber of the Beer and Malt Industry (Cerveceros de México), published the document Knowing the beer industry . This is a report that shows what the economic outlook is related to the beer and malt industries.

According to the information generated by INEGI, beer consumption in Mexico per capita went from 55 to 68 liters between 2014 and 2019 . That is, on average each Mexican ingests 1.3 liters of beer per week . Because of this, Mexico has ranked 30th in the ranking of beer consumption worldwide.

Likewise, the beer industry is among the 19 most important economic activities nationwide (out of a total of 288 classes of activities). Even, the percentage of added value generated by this sector (47.0%) is higher than that of the manufacturing industries (26.3%) . As a result, it is estimated that the brewing industry provides the highest wages to its workers in the entire alcoholic beverage industry.

Furthermore, according to the report, "for every peso produced of alcoholic beverages, 65 cents correspond to beer production." It is worth mentioning that the average annual growth of beer production was 6.7% between 2013 and 2019.

On the other hand, there has also been a significant increase in micro, small and medium-sized companies that produce beer. It is even estimated that there are currently 128 establishments dedicated to the production of beer (the average number of jobs generated is 117 people).

It should be noted that the export rate has also grown by 13.1% from 1993 to 2019. Thanks to this, since 2010, Mexico has managed to position itself as the largest beer exporter worldwide; thus surpassing countries such as Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Image: INEGI

