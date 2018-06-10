Playlist Entrepreneur

10 Playlists To Work Better This Week

Music is the best ally of creativity and productivity. These songs will become your inseparable companions!
10 Playlists To Work Better This Week
Image credit: Juja Han vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Music has the ability to induce us to any state of mind: it can put us in a good mood, make us feel nostalgic, give us a "boost" of energy or put us in a creative mood , perfect for ideas to flow.

If you are one of those entrepreneurs who listen to music for work, we have a surprise for you: 10 playlists that will accompany you on a daily basis and that will adapt to your mood.

Follow us on Spotify as Entrepreneur Mx .

Songs to focus on

Rock to work

Songs to lift spirits

Songs to inspire you

Fill yourself with energy

Enterprising woman

Songs to relax

The music of Steve Jobs

Zen entrepreneur

Music for writing

