CureVac and Novavax vaccines against Covid-19 will begin Phase 3 in Mexico

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard , shared on his Twitter account that the CUREVAC (German) and Novavax (USA ) vaccines would start phase 3 in Mexico and that the necessary doses for this will arrive next week.

He also added that the Chinese CanSino vaccine, which has 15,000 volunteers in Mexico , is about to present the findings of its phase 3, which began in October.

I share with you that the CUREVAC (Germany) and Novavax (EU) vaccines begin phase 3 in Mexico, the necessary vaccines will arrive next week. For its part, CanSino (15,000 volunteers in Mexico) is about to present the findings of its phase 3, which began in October. - Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) January 22, 2021

In the case of the German company, it will start in Monterrey, in alliance with TecSalud, for this it will look for between 2,000 and 3,000 Mexican volunteers, its estimated starting date will be from the last week of January, according to the doctor Michelle Martínez, who is head of the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of TecSalud and leader of the Covid-19 Program.

On the other hand, Novavax will look for volunteers who are in the demographic groups that have been most affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as older adults or those with comorbidities.

What is known about the CUREVAC vaccine?

The German CUREVAC vaccine is composed of two doses, in addition to using the same technology as that of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna , the messenger RNA.

CureVac plans to launch the anticovid vaccine this year, it can remain stored for three months at refrigerator temperature, unlike Pfizer that requires -70 degrees and Modern at -20.

About the Novavax vaccine:

Novavax is an American company that develops vaccines, it is applied in two doses, 21 days apart. He demonstrated a robust response in phase 1 and 2, which generates highly neutralizing antibodies against the virus.

"Our vaccine technology combines the power and speed of genetic engineering with the immunogenicity enhancing properties of our Matrix-M adjuvant to efficiently produce highly immunogenic particles targeting some of the most urgent viral infectious diseases." according to the information on the Novavax page.

NVX-CoV2373 clinical trials have enrolled more than 22,000 volunteers around the globe. Learn more about our clinical trial enrollment and progress toward diversity demographics, including PREVENT-19. https://t.co/Nwrpc1hCPC - Novavax (@Novavax) January 21, 2021

