To travel to Germany, Mexicans must present a negative test for COVID-19

The European country imposed the measure on 20 new countries declared of 'high risk' by the coronavirus, and among them is Mexico.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
As of this Sunday, January 24, Mexicans who wish to enter Germany must present a test with a negative result for COVID-19 . The European nation included Mexico in a list of twenty new countries considered 'high risk', due to their high rates of coronavirus contagion.

The German Embassy in Mexico confirmed the news through social networks. They detailed that the measure will apply to all Mexican travelers over 6 years of age, who will have to prove that they are not carriers of the virus by means of a PCR or antigen test , carried out in the 48 hours prior to their arrival in Germany .

The German Interior Ministry explained that the regulations will be systematically implemented in airports and ports. As for the land routes, the controls will be carried out randomly.

In addition to Mexico, the provision will also apply to all travelers from countries such as the United States, Spain and Portugal . Other European nations that will have to comply with the measure are the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Albania and Andorra.

The list is completed by Panama, Colombia and Bolivia , in Latin America; as well as Iran, Israel, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates , in Southwest Asia.

Different types of risk

Germany establishes three categories for travelers visiting the country: risk regions, high-risk regions and regions with variants of the virus . Different control and quarantine rules apply to each one, according to Europa Press .

Risk areas are those whose incidence exceeds 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days. This currently applies to almost all of Europe, except some areas of Greece, Finland, Norway, Austria and Denmark. Travelers from these regions must undergo a coronavirus test within 48 hours of arrival and spend ten days in quarantine.

High-risk areas are those with significantly higher infection rates than Germany. As a general rule, these are countries with an incidence value higher than 200, since the incidence in Germany is 111. However, other countries below this mark can also be declared 'high incidence areas' under certain conditions .

The virus variant zones are those where highly infectious strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been detected, such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa and Brazil.

With information from Europa Press .

