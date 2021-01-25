Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur-Minded Bernie Sanders Now Sells Sweatshirts With His 'Meme' Stamped On Them

What would you do if you became a meme? Sanders did not hesitate to take advantage of it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur-Minded Bernie Sanders Now Sells Sweatshirts With His 'Meme' Stamped On Them
Image credit: luiskmonsalve vía Twitter

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The now president of the United States, Joe Biden , was not the only one who attracted attention during his inauguration. US Senator Bernie Sanders became the inspiration for a series of viral 'memes' that flooded social media. However, the former Democratic candidate for the presidential candidacy knew how to take advantage of the affair and now sells sweatshirts with his unflattering photo.

In the image, captured on January 20, Sanders appears sitting in a folding chair and wrapped in a green winter coat. To complement this, the 79-year-old man wore knitted mittens, a brown hat and mask, very much in keeping with his disinterested attitude.

“In Vermont we bundle up well, we know something about the cold and we are not so concerned with good fashion. We want to keep warm , ”the Vermont state senator explained to CBS News about the outfit he chose for the ceremony.

Showing off his entrepreneurial spirit, the politician and his team found a way to monetize virality. Thus, they took the image that went around the internet, printed it on some sweatshirts and marketed them on the internet.

The garments with the Sanders meme are priced at $ 45 (about 900 Mexican pesos). These can be found on the official website of the politician, but the first print sold out quickly and is likely to happen again.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Why Most Entrepreneurs Aren't Delegating Effectively

Entrepreneurs

Finding the Good in Bad Times (AKA 2020)

Entrepreneurs

How Your Business Can Benefit from Less Travel This Winter