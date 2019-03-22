Infographic: Pros and Cons of Working With Your Partner
How good is it to do business with your better half? We tell you the good and the bad.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
More and more couples decide to go into business together. But how good is it to work with your better half? Carol Roth, an Entrepreneur contributor who worked with her husband for more than 10 years, shares her experience. Here are some ups and downs of starting a business with your partner:
Infographic: Andrés Gras