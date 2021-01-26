They find a speakeasy whose entrance was a fake refrigerator, authorities shut it down
Frustration over the closures decreed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has prompted many to take desperate measures. Despite the red traffic light and health regulations , authorities in Pachuca, Hidalgo , found a clandestine bar where people entered through a false refrigerator .
In an operation to verify that the restrictions are met, authorities in the Hidalgo capital detected the secret bar , which operated until dawn. The creative owners of the premises adapted a refrigerator as a door to enter the back, where they set up the clandestine den.
Hidalgo accumulates to date 30,498 cases of # COVID19 , 4,758 cases of recovered patients and 4,317 deaths according to information from the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference #InDRE of @SSalud_mx .- Government of Hidalgo (@gobiernohidalgo) January 26, 2021
The municipal authorities closed the establishment , where at the moment 25 young people were gathered. After vacating the place, they proceeded to place the closure stamps , reported El Universal .
The mayor's office affirms that they do not know how long the secret place operated , but for now in the city of Pachuca the opening of bars, canteens, clubs and nightclubs is prohibited, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages , since they are not essential products.