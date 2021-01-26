They find a speakeasy whose entrance was a fake refrigerator, authorities shut it down

January 26, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Frustration over the closures decreed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has prompted many to take desperate measures. Despite the red traffic light and health regulations , authorities in Pachuca, Hidalgo , found a clandestine bar where people entered through a false refrigerator .

In an operation to verify that the restrictions are met, authorities in the Hidalgo capital detected the secret bar , which operated until dawn. The creative owners of the premises adapted a refrigerator as a door to enter the back, where they set up the clandestine den.

Hidalgo accumulates to date 30,498 cases of # COVID19 , 4,758 cases of recovered patients and 4,317 deaths according to information from the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference #InDRE of @SSalud_mx . - Government of Hidalgo (@gobiernohidalgo) January 26, 2021

The municipal authorities closed the establishment , where at the moment 25 young people were gathered. After vacating the place, they proceeded to place the closure stamps , reported El Universal .

The mayor's office affirms that they do not know how long the secret place operated , but for now in the city of Pachuca the opening of bars, canteens, clubs and nightclubs is prohibited, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages , since they are not essential products.