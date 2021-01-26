Coronavirus

They find a speakeasy whose entrance was a fake refrigerator, authorities shut it down

Ignoring the health traffic light, people went to a secret bar to party until the early hours, but were discovered in an operation in the city of Pachuca.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
They find a speakeasy whose entrance was a fake refrigerator, authorities shut it down
Image credit: Alexander Popov vía Unsplash.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Frustration over the closures decreed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has prompted many to take desperate measures. Despite the red traffic light and health regulations , authorities in Pachuca, Hidalgo , found a clandestine bar where people entered through a false refrigerator .

In an operation to verify that the restrictions are met, authorities in the Hidalgo capital detected the secret bar , which operated until dawn. The creative owners of the premises adapted a refrigerator as a door to enter the back, where they set up the clandestine den.

The municipal authorities closed the establishment , where at the moment 25 young people were gathered. After vacating the place, they proceeded to place the closure stamps , reported El Universal .

The mayor's office affirms that they do not know how long the secret place operated , but for now in the city of Pachuca the opening of bars, canteens, clubs and nightclubs is prohibited, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages , since they are not essential products.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

The IP cannot buy anti-COVID vaccines, despite the authorization of AMLO: Concamin

Coronavirus

López Obrador Confirmed That He Tested Positive for Covid-19 With This Message

Coronavirus

'POST COVID CLINIC': an At-Home Rehabilitation Model for Covid-19 Patients