Artificial Intelligence

This is the robot that would be mass-manufactured to support the pandemic

The developers of "Sophia" plan to be mass-produced in 2021 to be present in airports, shops and hospitals.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This is the robot that would be mass-manufactured to support the pandemic
Image credit: Vía Alto Nivel
https://www.altonivel.com.mx/tecnologia/sophia-el-robot-humanoide-podria-fabricarse-en-masa-para-apoyar-en-la-lucha-contra-la-pandemia/

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
home
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

Now more than ever, the pandemic created the need to incorporate new technologies that will help reduce the workload of health professionals. Likewise, the prevention of the risk of contagion, reducing physical contact between people.

The humanoid robot , Sophia , created by the Hong Kong-based robotics and engineering company Hanson Robotics , could help healthcare personnel fight the coronavirus, taking over the care of sick people.

Hanson Robotics said that four models of humanoid robots, including Sophia, will start rolling out of factories around the first half of this year to collaborate with healthcare professionals, preventing the spread of COVID-19 .

"Social robots like me can take care of the sick or the elderly," says Sophia during a tour of her Hong Kong-based laboratory. "I can help communicate, give therapy sessions, and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations," he adds.

A solution for loneliness?

In addition, Hanson believes that robotic solutions for the pandemic are not only limited to medical care, but could also help consumers in industries such as retail and airlines.

Johan Hoorn, a professor of social robotics whose subject includes Sophia's work, points out that the technology is still in relative infancy, but that the pandemic could hasten a relationship between robots and humans.

"The robots Sophia and Hanson are unique in being so human," he added. This can be very useful for times when people feel socially isolated. Hanson has plans to sell "thousands" of robots in 2021, large or small.

The purpose of the Chinese company is to design and program robots to be as human as possible, creating machines and elements that understand day-to-day situations, having intuition, common sense, empathy and understanding of people's experience.

There is the case of other large developers in the robotics sector, with SoftBank's semi-human Pepper, which was implemented to detect people who were not wearing their masks. Then he exercised the work of supporting by establishing the measures and reminding people to use the mask.

It is worth mentioning that the use of robots before the pandemic was on the rise. According to a report by the International Federation of Robotics, global sales of professional service robots had already increased 32 percent to $ 11.2 billion between 2018 and 2019.

There are people who are wary of putting robots in charge of tasks that are considered important. However, when Sophia was asked whether people should be afraid of robots, she replied, “Someone said that 'we have nothing to fear except fear itself,'” the robot reflected. "What did you know about him?"

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Artificial Intelligence

We Helped Greece Build an AI System to Make Covid-19 Testing More Efficient. Here's What We Learned.

Artificial Intelligence

How AI Has Completely Transformed Medtech

Artificial Intelligence

When Should You Not Invest in AI?