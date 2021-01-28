These 27 Companies are the Best Employers in Mexico in 2021

January 28, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Human Resources evaluation company Top Employers Institute released this week the list of the 27 companies that in 2021 obtained the certification of the best employers of this year.

“Mexico is in an interesting position compared to other countries in terms of Human Resources , since half of its population is young, while the other has vast experience. This population mix can be exploited, enriching each other and the organizations, ”says Gustavo Tavares, General Manager of the Top Employers Institute for Latin America.

The Top Employers certification qualifies six areas with 20 topics, such as work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity, inclusion , among others.

One of the similarities of certified companies is that instead of hiring new elements from time to time, they periodically train their current elements for retention, professionalization and specialization.

Companies certified as Top Employers 2021