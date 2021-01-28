Work Spaces

These 27 Companies are the Best Employers in Mexico in 2021

The Top Employers certification qualifies six areas with 20 topics, such as work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion, among others.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These 27 Companies are the Best Employers in Mexico in 2021
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Human Resources evaluation company Top Employers Institute released this week the list of the 27 companies that in 2021 obtained the certification of the best employers of this year.

“Mexico is in an interesting position compared to other countries in terms of Human Resources , since half of its population is young, while the other has vast experience. This population mix can be exploited, enriching each other and the organizations, ”says Gustavo Tavares, General Manager of the Top Employers Institute for Latin America.

The Top Employers certification qualifies six areas with 20 topics, such as work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity, inclusion , among others.

One of the similarities of certified companies is that instead of hiring new elements from time to time, they periodically train their current elements for retention, professionalization and specialization.

Companies certified as Top Employers 2021

  • Alstom Mexico
  • Applus +
  • Audi Mexico
  • Baxter Mexico
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Mexico
  • CHEP Mexico
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Mexico
  • DHL Express Mexico
  • DHL Global Forwarding Mexico
  • Eaton Corporation Mexico
  • Faurecia Mexico
  • Infosys Limited
  • JTI Mexico
  • Novartis Mexico
  • Palladium Hotel Group
  • PepsiCo
  • Robert Bosch Juarez Plant 1
  • Saint-Gobain Mexico
  • Sandoz Mexico
  • Sanofi
  • SAP México SA de CV
  • Scania Mexico
  • Skandia Mexico
  • Takeda Mexico
  • Tata Consultancy Services Mexico
  • UST Global Mexico
  • VOLKSWAGEN DE MEXICO SA. OF CV.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Work Spaces

Harvard Professor Crafts $50 Standing Desk That Can Fold Into Your Laptop Bag

Work Spaces

9 Ways to Turn Your Desk Into the Ideal Workspace (Infographic)

Personal Health

6 Things I Learned After Switching to a Standing Desk