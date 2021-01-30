An intact 378-carat diamond found in Botswana

January 30, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

At the Karowe mine, Botswana, they have unearthed the second largest complete diamond in just one month. The stone found is a 378 carat gem quality diamond.

The company that found it, Lucara Diamond , based in Vancouver, Canada, has described it as "magnificent and superb ." As for the first intact diamond, this was discovered on January 15, 2021 and consists of 341 carats.

"The 378-carat diamond joins a special and rare lineage of exceptional high-value diamonds recovered in Karowe and continues to highlight Botswana's wonderful diamond potential," Lucara CEO Eira Thomas said in a press release. .

According to Mining.com , Ray Raj, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, could sell for more than $ 15 million.

This find is in addition to previous ones that include the 342-carat Queen of the Kalahari diamonds, the 549-carat Sethunya , the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona found in 2015 and the 2019 Sewelô.

Besides Sewelô , the single largest diamond is the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond , found in South Africa in 1905. This was cut and is part of some of the British Crown Jewels.

With the latest discoveries, an underground extension is expected at the Botswana mine, which will take five years.