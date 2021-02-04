tiktok

TikTok Introduces Warning Label To Combat Fake News

The videos will notify the user when content is misleading or has not been verified before sharing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
TikTok Introduces Warning Label To Combat Fake News
Image credit: Cortesía TikTok

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The short video application TikTok joins other social networks such as Twitter to help combat fake news . Starting this week, the Chinese-owned company will put warning labels on videos that potentially contain "misinformation" and ask users not to share that content.

This tool will be launched first in the United States and Canada and for the rest of the world at the end of the month. According to a statement , the platform already eliminates videos that contain "disinformation" about COVID-19, but from now on it will expand to topics such as those related to QAnon-type topics.

How will the TikTok tag work?

First, the user will see a banner on the video when the video has been reviewed, but it cannot be fully validated.

Story image

The creator of the video will also be notified that their video was flagged as "Unverified Content".

Story image

If the user tries to share this video, they will see an informational message reminding them that this is content marked 'Not verified'. This additional step was added in order for the user to pause and choose their next move, either 'Cancel' or 'Share anyway'.

Story image

"TikTok loves that the creativity of its community encourages people to share TikTok videos with others who might enjoy them - on and off the platform - but designed this feature to help users be aware of what they share. In fact, when this feature was tested, viewers decreased the rate of shared videos by 24%, while 'Likes' on such videos fell by 7%, "the company said in the statement .

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

tiktok

The Owner of TikTok Launches Its Electronic Payment Service

tiktok

TikTok 2020: The Most Viral Videos of the Year

tiktok

TikTok Obtained a New Extension to Restructure Its Shares in the United States