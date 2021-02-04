Mezcal Ojo de Tigre launches its new line of premium seltzers drinks

February 4, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The company founded by the actor Luis Gerardo Méndez , the architect and hotelier Sebastián Sas, and the co-founders of ColoursCMX , J orge Mondragón and Cory Crespo , in 2018, ventures and takes a step forward with the Mezcal Ojo de Tigre brand and launch their line from premium seltzers: Original Blends.

Drinks made with mezcal and in a presentation of three flavors; ginger, grapefruit and cucumber, it has an alcohol content of 4.0% . The three presentations, according to Mezcal Ojo de Tigre , are natural, gluten-free and with a low caloric content.

Image: Mezcal Ojo de Tigre

“I am very excited to finally introduce our Premium Seltzer in three delicious flavors. Made with our Ojo de Tigre mezcal, unlike others that are made with wine or cane alcohol, try them and tell me, ”Luis Gerardo Méndez commented on his social networks.

Where to find Original Mixes?

At the moment they are already available on Amazon and the founders hope to reach convenience stores such as Oxxo, 7 Eleven and supermarkets such as Walmart and La Comer , as well as other online platforms such as Mercado Libre.

The presentation of the cans are 355 ml and with a public price of 39 Mexican pesos.