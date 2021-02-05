8 habits of productive, happy and energetic people

February 5, 2021 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Being happy and feeling productive means self-realization, reaching the goals of a human being. It is a "state of great spiritual and physical satisfaction."

This state does not depend on what your company does for you, it does not depend on your partner, on your parents. It depends on you, your thoughts, your habits and your decisions.

According to the author of the happiness algorithm, Mo Gawdat, happiness is like going to the gym . You have to train daily, it is not advisable to put it aside for a long time, and the more you exercise it, the better it will be.

Our key to being happy, having energy and having a productive life: “create a system with rituals / habits” .

Systematically add more energy recovery spaces to your daily life and routine that also allow you to feel happy and rearrange your priorities.

Rituals are an excellent way to give ourselves structure, an opportunity to make positive changes in our lives, create the formula to feel better and achieve our goals. The secret is to make these rituals part of our daily routine.

Habits identified within the ritual system of happy, productive and energetic people:

1. They have a clear morning routine that is non-negotiable

It is a collection of activities that you create for yourself, before starting your day. Activities that lead you to having a great day and that somehow establish a positive mindset.

Hydrate your body, meditate, exercise, healthy breakfast, read, talk with your children, drink tea with your partner. All this before social networks, phone calls, WhatsApp or opening your computer to work.

2. Create a daily purpose

Identify how you want to feel today. Identify how you want to serve the world today, how you could have a greater impact on the people with whom you will have contact today.

Find out how you can get one step closer to your goals.

Define the quality and frequency of thoughts you want to maintain during the day.

This simple practice allows us to be more attentive in the day, in control of our actions and achieve our goals.

3. They carry out physical activity

Whether you include it in your morning routine or at some other time of the day but do physical activity at least three times a week

Science proves that exercise optimizes your brain, your mood and your ability to concentrate, which optimizes your performance.

78% of people who consider themselves extremely happy do physical activity at least three times a week.

Harvard says that aerobic exercise is key for your head, just as it is for your heart. Counteracts depression and stress and reduces anxiety

4. They choose good food for the brain: they prefer natural, unprocessed foods

Healthy eating is associated with better self-esteem and fewer emotional problems and higher productivity.

Regardless of body weight, eating healthy is an act of self-esteem and self-love.

What we eat is related to our health, our energy level, our concentration and our mood.

5. They have quality personal relationships

Harvard's longest study of happiness found that healthy relationships are the most consistent predictor of a happy person.

Having a few close relationships has also been found to help us live longer and better quality lives. So it is the connections in our lives that make life worthwhile.

6. They stay busy but not in a rush

Research shows that if you constantly rush, you will feel miserable. On the other hand, studies suggest that having nothing to do can also backfire on the brain.

It is best when you are living a productive life but at a comfortable pace. Expand your comfort zone, but not so much that you feel overwhelmed.

The best advice here is to say no to the things you are not excited about, and yes to the things you can say "Sure you are!"

7. They take breaks on a regular basis

Although they are passionate about their work, they respect schedules (as well as entry) and exit and clear their mind during the day by moving away from screens every certain time.

8. Train your mind

They meditate, they give thanks, they pay attention to their thoughts.

