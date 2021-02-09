Burger King launches 'Advertising Pantries' to support local businesses

February 9, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Burger King continues with its campaign to support local businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and as of February 1, it joined the "Advertising Pantries" initiative, through which it will donate a percentage of its advertising spaces for small businesses during the first quarter of the year, seeking to have a presence in different communication channels, to which the majority of micro and small businesses in our country do not have access.

This initiative is part of the “Pide Local” program with which the grill burger chain seeks to support the restaurant industry in response to the economic impact of the pandemic, which is now in its third phase.

“We joined 'Despensas Publicitarias' to support local restaurants that, otherwise, could hardly have access to these spaces or to support a robust advertising campaign. In addition to the quality of our products, advertising is one of Burger King's great strengths and we now have the opportunity to share it with some independent restaurants. We are confident that any support we provide to the industry will be well received, ”said Miguel Ángel Amézquita, Communications Manager for Burger King, commented in a press release.

In the first stage of the "Despensas Publicitarias" initiative, the grill hamburger chain will support ten restaurants located in Cancun, Quinatan Roo, and Toluca, State of Mexico , with an advertising pantry for each of them:

Toluca, State of Mexico

Buenos Aires neighborhood

Maria Argentina

My taste is

Culichioso

The polonaise

Cancun Quintana Roo

The daughters of toast

Fate him

Texicans BBQ

Hiromi

Nader Cafe

Burger King's support through "Advertising Pantries" comes at a time when, according to data from the Association of Micros, Small and Medium Businesses in Latin America , there are around 4.5 million small businesses that are in big trouble and around 100 thousand of these will close their curtains permanently in the short term.

