Marketing Strategies

Burger King launches 'Advertising Pantries' to support local businesses

It is a strategy in which the giants of the industry will donate mass advertising to small businesses to give greater visibility to their products and services.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Burger King launches 'Advertising Pantries' to support local businesses
Image credit: Burger King

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Burger King continues with its campaign to support local businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and as of February 1, it joined the "Advertising Pantries" initiative, through which it will donate a percentage of its advertising spaces for small businesses during the first quarter of the year, seeking to have a presence in different communication channels, to which the majority of micro and small businesses in our country do not have access.

This initiative is part of the “Pide Local” program with which the grill burger chain seeks to support the restaurant industry in response to the economic impact of the pandemic, which is now in its third phase.

“We joined 'Despensas Publicitarias' to support local restaurants that, otherwise, could hardly have access to these spaces or to support a robust advertising campaign. In addition to the quality of our products, advertising is one of Burger King's great strengths and we now have the opportunity to share it with some independent restaurants. We are confident that any support we provide to the industry will be well received, ”said Miguel Ángel Amézquita, Communications Manager for Burger King, commented in a press release.

In the first stage of the "Despensas Publicitarias" initiative, the grill hamburger chain will support ten restaurants located in Cancun, Quinatan Roo, and Toluca, State of Mexico , with an advertising pantry for each of them:

Toluca, State of Mexico

  • Buenos Aires neighborhood
  • Maria Argentina
  • My taste is
  • Culichioso
  • The polonaise

Cancun Quintana Roo

  • The daughters of toast
  • Fate him
  • Texicans BBQ
  • Hiromi
  • Nader Cafe

Burger King's support through "Advertising Pantries" comes at a time when, according to data from the Association of Micros, Small and Medium Businesses in Latin America , there are around 4.5 million small businesses that are in big trouble and around 100 thousand of these will close their curtains permanently in the short term.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing Strategies

Meet the 'Consumer of 2021' and Prepare for the World After the Pandemic

Marketing Strategies

4 Digital Marketing Tactics Inspired by Princess Diana

Marketing Strategies

Why You Should Consider Contribution Marketing Right Now