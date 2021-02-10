Logos

The Aunt Jemima Brand Changes Its Name for the First Time in a Century

The product line was accused of promoting racial stereotypes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Aunt Jemima Brand Changes Its Name for the First Time in a Century
Image credit: PepsiCo

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Aunt Jemima food product line changed its name to Pearl Milling Company according to a statement from the PepsiCo company, which owns the company.

This change after 100 years of history with Aunt Jemima was announced for the first time in June 2020 due to the original name and logo used by the figure of “Mami,” a black maid who was used in the plantations. southerners before the American Civil War.

The brand had come under fire on social media and called for a boycott in recent days, amid widespread anti-racism protests in the United States following George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"We recognize that Aunt Jemima's origins are based on racial stereotypes," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and president of marketing for Quaker Foods North America in a statement last summer.

The Aunt Jemima brand was created in 1889 by Chris Rutt and Charles Underwood, two white men, to market their ready-made pancake flour.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Logos

This AI-Powered App Will Build You a Winning Logo for Just $40 Flat

Logos

How Your Company's Logo Influences Purchase Decisions

Logos

What Is a Logo? Just the Beating Heart of Your Brand, That's All.