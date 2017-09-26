Why Control Is Nothing More Than an Optical Illusion

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even as more and more people want to exploit their potential, explore their senses and live their creativity to the fullest, many of us grew up in a society that insists on dictating the way things "should" be. They compulsively tell us how we should dress, how we should think, the steps they think we should walk to be happy, who we should like, and they even define whether or not what we do will lead us to success.

Fortunately, these rules no longer apply to everyone. Every day there are more people who dare to break the schemes by deciding to undertake projects in which they believe and for which they feel great passion. And it was while reflecting on this topic that I asked myself the following question: "What was it that led [us] to make such an important decision in life?" And I came to the same conclusion over and over again, they let go [we let go] of control of everything that they made us believe we could control.

Trust that there are people as good as you, and even better.

Within the world of work, and entrepreneurship, you must remember that humility is a quality that not everyone possesses, but that without a doubt it is a great differentiator. This not only puts you in perspective in any situation, but also allows you to value everything you can learn from other people regardless of whether they have less or more experience than you.

And this is where learning to let go of control comes in, how? Trusting that there are many people out there who you can believe in and with whom you can grow, share and strengthen your own knowledge.

Accept that you can't do everything

How many times has it happened to you that you say to yourself or someone else: "Yes, I can handle this too." Or the typical one: "You tell me what I have to do and I'll do it." Even when you know perfectly well that you are already saturated with pending, meetings or deliveries. And, as you say yes, you visualize the invisible rope slightly, and slowly, squeezing your neck.

Why are we doing this? Because although we can do many things, sometimes even more than we think, it is necessary to accept that sometimes it is not possible to become octopuses. And you know what? Nothing happens!

Many times I have found myself in this situation, where like you, I feel that the hours of the day do not reach me. Faced with this type of situation, one ends up frustrated and tired of seeing that no matter how much one advances, one continues to go at a snail's pace. And this is where I once again reaffirm how important it is to dare to let go of the control of wanting to do everything, and that it also turns out well.

Actually, this is precisely where you need to be responsible and cautious enough to correctly calculate your times so that you do not have to work late and better choose to rest and get up earlier to continue. Breathe, a good organization is essential to not feel that everything is for "now." In the end, you will realize that you can, but that to achieve this it is necessary to make several adjustments.

Also, remember if you do not let go of control of everything that happens in your business, you will fall into the so hated "micromanagement" and that, it is a problem from which it is difficult to get out. You can read my article The Dark Side of Micromanaging here.

Learn to delegate responsibilities

Rather than thinking that delegating is taking away your credit or stealing the spotlight, see this opportunity as the right time for others to gain responsibility.

There are many people who want to do everything by themselves to be able to say that they were the ones who did "such" or "such". But, sometimes, it says much more about a person to allow a team to do the work, so delegating responsibilities is also part of letting go of control, trusting that there are other people who can complement your knowledge and enrich your experiences.

And finally, I ask you the following question: what do you think is the engine that drives our desire to control everything? Ponder it for a few seconds.

Effectively, control is an illusion based on fear. Fear that someone else won't do it "as well as you." Fear that things will "go wrong" because of someone else. And even fear of discovering that someone else is better than you. And here comes my last question.

And won't it be worth discovering people who are better than you to enrich your business and your own knowledge? At the end of the day, your business depends on contacts, teams and how well you know how to let go, delegate and take advantage of all the opportunities that come your way.