Coronavirus

How to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in CDMX: The campaign for older adults starts today

This Monday, February 15, the vaccination of the elderly begins.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in CDMX: The campaign for older adults starts today
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The government of Mexico City (CDMX) announced that tomorrow, February 15, the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will begin with the elderly of the Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras and Milpa Alta mayors .

The head of the city government, Claudia Sheinbaum, explained that the inoculation will begin in these districts because, with the first shipment of vaccines that the capital will receive (about 80 thousand) it will be enough to vaccinate all adults aged 60 years and over. who live in the aforementioned mayors.

It is guaranteed that there will be vaccines for the entire city and it will be done in an organized manner , as the vaccines arrive in the country. Don't worry, "the official said in a message posted on her social networks.

Starting tomorrow at 9:00 am and until 8:00 pm, 70 units in the three municipalities (14 in Milpa Alta, 23 in Cuajimalpa and 33 in Magdalena Contreras) will be applying the vaccines. Only people who reside in these municipalities and who are 60 years of age or older will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which consists of two doses.

What will the process be like?

Older adults whose first letter of the paternal surname begins from A to G will be able to present themselves to the vaccination units on February 15. People whose first letter of the paternal surname begins with the letters H to P, will attend the vaccination center that corresponds to them on February 16, and from Q to Z, in addition to people who do not have a paternal surname, may be vaccinated on the February 17th.

Lagging or missing older adults will be able to attend to take the vaccine on February 18 and 19.

For older adults who have mobility disabilities and cannot attend the vaccination units and who have already been contacted by the Mexican government, they will be contacted by phone to inform them about the mobile brigade that will vaccinate them at home.

What if they had already registered on the mivacuna.salud.gob.mx page?

They will receive today or tomorrow, February 15, an SMS message with the address of the vaccination unit that corresponds to them and the day they have to attend.

How to know which unit is my turn?

You can check it on the website vaccination.cdmx.gob.mx , where the CURP of the person to be vaccinated is entered, or at LOCATEL (55 5658 1111).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Mexico City and the State of Mexico return to the orange traffic light next week

Coronavirus

3 business tips to implement in a pandemic

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine: Which is the most effective