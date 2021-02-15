How to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in CDMX: The campaign for older adults starts today

February 15, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



The government of Mexico City (CDMX) announced that tomorrow, February 15, the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will begin with the elderly of the Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras and Milpa Alta mayors .

The head of the city government, Claudia Sheinbaum, explained that the inoculation will begin in these districts because, with the first shipment of vaccines that the capital will receive (about 80 thousand) it will be enough to vaccinate all adults aged 60 years and over. who live in the aforementioned mayors.

Tomorrow begins the National Vaccination Program for people over 60 years of age in the mayoralties @ALaMagdalenaC , @GobMilpaAlta and @AlcCuajimalpa .



We guarantee that there will be vaccines for everyone in an organized way.



I thank the President @lopezobrador_ and the institutions of @GobiernoMX pic.twitter.com/PRIHhrf5WV - Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) February 15, 2021

“ It is guaranteed that there will be vaccines for the entire city and it will be done in an organized manner , as the vaccines arrive in the country. Don't worry, "the official said in a message posted on her social networks.

Starting tomorrow at 9:00 am and until 8:00 pm, 70 units in the three municipalities (14 in Milpa Alta, 23 in Cuajimalpa and 33 in Magdalena Contreras) will be applying the vaccines. Only people who reside in these municipalities and who are 60 years of age or older will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which consists of two doses.

What will the process be like?

Older adults whose first letter of the paternal surname begins from A to G will be able to present themselves to the vaccination units on February 15. People whose first letter of the paternal surname begins with the letters H to P, will attend the vaccination center that corresponds to them on February 16, and from Q to Z, in addition to people who do not have a paternal surname, may be vaccinated on the February 17th.

Lagging or missing older adults will be able to attend to take the vaccine on February 18 and 19.

For older adults who have mobility disabilities and cannot attend the vaccination units and who have already been contacted by the Mexican government, they will be contacted by phone to inform them about the mobile brigade that will vaccinate them at home.

What if they had already registered on the mivacuna.salud.gob.mx page?

They will receive today or tomorrow, February 15, an SMS message with the address of the vaccination unit that corresponds to them and the day they have to attend.

How to know which unit is my turn?

You can check it on the website vaccination.cdmx.gob.mx , where the CURP of the person to be vaccinated is entered, or at LOCATEL (55 5658 1111).