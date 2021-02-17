6 YouTube channels in Spanish to learn how to manage money

February 17, 2021 4 min read

We all heard about what happened with GameSpot and Wall Street , but few really understood what was happening. The truth is that personal finance issues are not usually the strong suit of people unless they decide to proactively take the reins of their portfolio in their own hands.

The quarantine has allowed us in a way to spend more time on these issues. According to Google, Mexico and Argentina are the Latin American countries that showed the greatest interest in creators focused on finance as of July, concentrating mainly on investment methods and financial latency around savings, as well as the financial phenomenon around exchange rates. political and sociological.

Here we present six Creators on the Rise , that is, YouTube channels that showed a high point of interaction (views, subscriptions and likes) recently within the platform, and that in Latin America stand out for talking about topics in economics and personal finances. All in Spanish, of course.

Daniel Urías, an expert in finance, focuses his channel on debunking popular myths about personal finance and explaining financial systems of both banks and government institutions. Among his most viewed videos is an explanation on how to prepare your finances in the company of the expert Josué Rodríguez from Sirú Financiero, as well as an interview with the author of Little Capitalist Pig , Sofía Macías.

Personal finance advisor, who started his channel 4 years ago doing animated explanations on financial concepts such as investment and inflation. Today, he focuses on talking about issues of the local economy, such as AFORES and Mexican bank extensions , and making reviews on the handling of credit and debit cards.

Franco started his channel talking about investing and how to be a stockbroker. However, when he started to analyze Shark Tank he saw a considerable increase in both views and subscribers. In addition to reviewing the famous TV show, he also makes pop content on complex topics, such as Carlos Slim's fortune with rice or sharing his top 10 movies to inspire an entrepreneur .

Victoria and Manu are the creators behind this channel focused on tutorials for entrepreneurs. Both focus their knowledge on Digital Marketing and tools offered by different technologies to share it with their community and help them select the one that best suits them. His top 5 videos include the use of platforms such as Mercado Pago , PayPal and Wilobank .

In 2015, Francisco decided to quit his full-time job to focus on online business, travel and experiment with different sources of income, as well as open his YouTube channel. In his channel he shares information on finance and Digital Marketing issues, as well as investment advice. One of his most successful videos is on how to buy stocks online for beginners .

The CEO and entrepreneur of Inversor Global started his channel in 2015 to share several of his talks around business and investment. After writing for La Nación and Infobae, he shares his finance experience with easy answers with his community on YouTube.

2020 brought different financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 crisis, so we hope that this year, with the help of experts who share their knowledge on YouTube through examples and simple explanations, it will be a better one in terms of savings and finances personal, even for those unfamiliar with the subject.