The First Virtual Job Fair for Programmers Arrives in Mexico

February 22, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In order to connect, an online recruiting and networking event for developers in the country, will be held from Wednesday 24 to Friday 26 February.

Organized by Ai Lab School , the first virtual job fair for programmers in the Mexican Republic will have the participation of 50 companies, both from Mexico and the United States, which were selected and invited for their outstanding technological profile.

Some of them are: Women in Data , Involve , Biin Solutions , Axity , Getin , Dinkbit , Mc Collect , Capgemini , AthenaWorks , DECSEF , among others.

"Mexico requires this type of event to summon, connect and acquire the best talent in programming," says Hugo Cen, organizer of the event.

It is expected that more than 1,000 programmers from all over the Republic will participate in the meeting , in which more than 100 vacancies in programming will be presented , some exclusive to this program and others that each company already has in force.

The recruitment event for programmers will have a virtual room where companies will have a designated space, and which each applicant can enter to get in touch with the offer that interests them the most.

The schedule of activities for the three days is as follows:

Wednesday February 24, 2:00 - 5:00 PM - CV Workshop, improve your resume and prepare for job interviews

Thursday, February 25, 3:00 - 6:00 PM - Virtual Job Fair

Friday, February 26, 3:00 - 6:00 PM - Virtual Job Fair

Talent_MX arises with the objective of being a space for Mexican developers to join and improve their employment opportunities within the industry, as well as to strengthen Mexican companies with the best talent in programming.

“All great innovation starts with a great team. Technology is not created by magic. The dynamism and structure of the team are essential to generate high impact innovation. That is why we connect talented programmers with companies that have the vision to innovate in the market ”, Cen highlights.

If you are a programmer, and you want to be part of the largest virtual programming recruitment event in Mexico, register by clicking here and connect with dozens of companies seeking to fill their vacancies. The event is completely free.