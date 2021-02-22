Luxury Brands

Moët Buys 50% of Jay-Z's Champagne Brand

The "Empire State of Mind" singer's brand is recognized for its iconic metallic bottles that can fetch prices of up to $580.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Moët Buys 50% of Jay-Z's Champagne Brand
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

LVMH's luxury brand Moët Hennessy announced that it will purchase 50% of the Armand de Brignac brand of champagne from rapper Jay-Z , Beyoncé's husband.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal , the singer said he "is proud to welcome the Arnault family to ours through this association," referring to the family that runs LVMH .

The partnership's financial terms are not known, but it is the luxury brand's latest effort to reach out to younger customers.

The "Empire State of Mind " singer's brand is one of the most current in the sparkling wine industry and is recognized for its iconic metal bottles that can fetch prices of up to 12,000 pesos (about $ 547).

This partnership comes at a difficult time for champagne, says the Journal , as the pandemic has caused the cancellation of weddings, graduations and other events that reduced their sales by 20% in 2020.

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Luxury Brands

The Road From Product to Experience for Luxury Offerings

Luxury Brands

Exclusivity Isn't the Only Marketing Strategy for Luxury Brands

Luxury Brands

How Canada Goose Went From Small Outerwear Company to International Luxury Brand