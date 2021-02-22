Moët Buys 50% of Jay-Z's Champagne Brand

February 22, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

LVMH's luxury brand Moët Hennessy announced that it will purchase 50% of the Armand de Brignac brand of champagne from rapper Jay-Z , Beyoncé's husband.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal , the singer said he "is proud to welcome the Arnault family to ours through this association," referring to the family that runs LVMH .

The partnership's financial terms are not known, but it is the luxury brand's latest effort to reach out to younger customers.

The "Empire State of Mind " singer's brand is one of the most current in the sparkling wine industry and is recognized for its iconic metal bottles that can fetch prices of up to 12,000 pesos (about $ 547).

This partnership comes at a difficult time for champagne, says the Journal , as the pandemic has caused the cancellation of weddings, graduations and other events that reduced their sales by 20% in 2020.