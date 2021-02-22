Social Media

A Stylist Auctions His First Haircut After Confinement and Manages to Sell It for More Than $480

All the money will go to charity.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Let's be honest, in these uncertain times, a good look change does not fall badly for anyone and even more so after a long confinement. After passing a maximum peak of infections in mid-December in Germany, they are about to open the doors of different businesses in the region. Among them, the aesthetics.

With this in mind, people in the country began requesting appointments with their trusted hairdressers. Among them Andreas Nuissl, who received so many requests that he decided to do something special to grant the first shift.

Image: Depositphotos

The stylist auctioned off his first haircut after lockdown via Ebay with his clients. Nuissi thanked the participation and explained on his Facebook page where the money raised would go.

“Congratulations to my highest bidder. Thanks to all who participated and contributed to the success of the bid, "the publication reads.

It was possible to raise 422 euros, that is, more than 10,000 Mexican pesos. But not only that, but other clients and friends raised the amount of 1,310 euros, about 33 thousand pesos. In addition, he hopes that after opening on March 1, more donations will arrive.

The money will go to two charities: Bayreith Tafel, who distribute food with donations, and Round Table 98, which helps children in need.

