AUDIO: These are the first sounds recorded on Mars

February 23, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

NASA called a press conference where it released the first videos and audios captured by the Perseverance rover that landed on Mars last week.

The audio comes from the Jezero crater on the Red Planet and was captured on February 20, the agency said at a press conference.

Now that you've seen Mars, hear it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds captured by one of my microphones. https://t.co/JswvAWC2IP#CountdownToMars - NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

"Now that you've seen Mars, listen to it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds picked up by one of my microphones," says NASA's tweet in English.

In the recording you hear what the agency describes on its official website as a "Martian breeze."

