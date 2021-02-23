art

Can you buy a gift? The famous rainbow kitten is auctioned for more than half a million dollars

Nyan Cat creator Christopher Torres wants this to inspire other artists.
Can you buy a gift? The famous rainbow kitten is auctioned for more than half a million dollars
Image credit: Nyan Cat

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last week, a new version of the animated image of Nyan Cat , a cat that flies in space and leaves a rainbow trail, was auctioned for more than half a million dollars.

The famous image was created in 2011 by Christopher Torres, who decided for the tenth anniversary of the gift, to make a new version, which was auctioned.

The artist shared a tweet where he humbly explains that he has just opened the doors to the future with the meme economy in the Crypto universe, "it's not a big deal," he added.

The message is also addressed to those who make a living from art. "I hope this inspires future artists to enter the #NFT universe so they can get recognized for their work!"

Christopher's work received a single offer through the 'blockchain' , that is, for 300 ethers, a digital currency, therefore that amount would be equivalent to 591,351 dollars, more than half a million.

So far it is not known who the buyer was.

