Can you buy a gift? The famous rainbow kitten is auctioned for more than half a million dollars
Last week, a new version of the animated image of Nyan Cat , a cat that flies in space and leaves a rainbow trail, was auctioned for more than half a million dollars.
The famous image was created in 2011 by Christopher Torres, who decided for the tenth anniversary of the gift, to make a new version, which was auctioned.
Just opened up the flood gates to the future of meme economy in the Crypto universe, no big deal ~- ☆ Chris ☆ (@PRguitarman) February 19, 2021
But seriously, thanks for believing in Nyan Cat all these years. I hope this inspires future artists to get into #NFT universe so they can get proper recognition for their work! pic.twitter.com/JX7UU9VSPb
The artist shared a tweet where he humbly explains that he has just opened the doors to the future with the meme economy in the Crypto universe, "it's not a big deal," he added.
The message is also addressed to those who make a living from art. "I hope this inspires future artists to enter the #NFT universe so they can get recognized for their work!"
Going once, going twice, sold!- Foundation (@withFND) February 19, 2021
Thank you to @PRguitarman for bringing us along for the historic ride. @NyanCat forever.
Rewatch the auction live stream → https://t.co/XJQI2O0Ula pic.twitter.com/ywpgglnGiw
Christopher's work received a single offer through the 'blockchain' , that is, for 300 ethers, a digital currency, therefore that amount would be equivalent to 591,351 dollars, more than half a million.
So far it is not known who the buyer was.