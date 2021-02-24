February 24, 2021 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Nupcias



There are certain topics about plant-based nutrition that may arise as doubts. These originate from ignorance or lack of information about it, and it is normal. Who doesn't have a friend who follows this regimen? Surely you have doubts and for that reason, these are the 5 things you always wanted to ask a vegan and never dared. In addition, it helps you a lot if you are thinking of moving towards that side of the coin ...

Image: Via Nupcias

Is it possible to get enough protein in a 100% vegetable diet?

Yes, it is possible, and it is endorsed by nutritionists and medical specialists. It is really difficult to be deficient in protein, since cereals, potatoes, vegetables and fruits contain them. In this sense, with a balanced 100% vegetable diet that only requires the supplementation of vitamin B12, well-being is assured.

Jessica González Castro, manager of the # QuitemosLasPandemiasDelMenú campaign in Mexico, promoted by Million Dollar Vegan (an international non-profit organization) assures that "this type of diet is less expensive, is free of saturated fat and cholesterol, and generates less impact environmental ” .

Is it really correct to say that reducing or eliminating fish consumption can affect us cognitively?

Miley Cyrus, a champion of the protection of animal rights worldwide, reported in September that she had to start introducing fish into her diet, since "her brain was not working properly."

The truth is that, in the case of seeking to improve cognitive functions and general health, the solution is not to include fish in our daily meals. Consuming them implies the suffering and death of 2.7 billion marine animals annually and the destruction of the oceans. Therefore, the alternative is to eat more plant-based foods rich in omega-3s.

Image: Via Nupcias

What are the top three omega-3 fatty acids?

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

The first, ALA, is easily obtainable from seeds such as chia and flax and their oils, walnuts, kale, spinach, and soybeans. Meanwhile, EPA and DHA acids, which are present in fish and shellfish, can be replaced and obtained by the conversion of ALA that the body itself is capable of. The conversion ratio of ALA to DHA is on average 3 to 5%. Thus, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 85 grams of tuna provides 170 milligrams of DHA, while 20 grams of flax seeds, at a conversion ratio of 4%, provides 190 milligrams of DHA.

Image: Via Nupcias

What's wrong with consuming dairy, eggs, or honey?

“The bad thing about consuming dairy, eggs or honey is that the animals that produce them are automatically being considered as machines, which only exist to satisfy the needs of human beings. This is a way of objectifying them and denying them their status as individuals with their own will and interests, ”explains the Million Dollar Vegan spokesperson.

Image: Via Nupcias

Don't plants feel pain?

They have no nervous system or pain receptors, and pain is a sensation designed to make us react quickly, fight or flee.

Likewise, animals raised for consumption are fed a third of the world cereal harvest and 70% of the world soybean harvest, but they return less in meat, milk and eggs than the plants they consume. And when we eat animals, we are also responsible for all the wasted crops they consumed. Thus, we can significantly reduce any potential suffering for plants by being vegan, while reducing actual suffering for animals.

Image: Via Nupcias

Can you really put a plant-based diet into practice?

The answer is yes. Millions of human beings in very different parts of the world do it.

Veganism applied to food production requires less land, less water, and fewer resources in general to produce a greater quantity of food than animal exploitation does. Reducing the consumption of foods of animal origin is a good option both for health, the environment and also the economy.

You can start by changing the type of diet or also opt for vegan clothes. Thus, every coat, accessory, or small fur ornament will not cause an animal enormous suffering.