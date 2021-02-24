Free Google Classes for Women Entrepreneurs: All Dates Here

February 24, 2021 3 min read

International Women's Day is approaching and Google wants to support female entrepreneurs so that they have access to information and digital skills training. For this, the program Grow with Google at home presents a new module of 1 panel and 5 trainings that seek to support women entrepreneurs in the midst of the economic reactivation situation.

These are five courses that will be broadcast free of charge and on YouTube between March 1 and 5 in which training on online security will be given, taking advantage of the available resources that Google has for its businesses and that point to the closing of the technological knowledge gap that exists today, as well as promoting opportunities and challenges in a post-pandemic world .

Free Google trainings

The classes of Grow with Google at home for Women's Day will be the following:

Panel / Women and economic reactivation

Join us in an exclusive panel with female leaders from Latin America where we will talk about the perspective of the role of women within the economic reactivation that is coming, the opportunities and challenges that exist.

Monday March 1st - 9.30 AM. Sign up here .

Tools to help women entrepreneurs boost their businesses

If you are in charge of an SME or a business, we want to help you stand out online, stay connected with your customers, and create a free website through your Google Business Profile. In addition, we will provide you with some tips to attract new customers with the Google Ads online advertising tool.

Tuesday March 2nd - 9.30 AM. Sign up here.

Tips to learn how to manage your business finances with Google

If you are in charge of an SME or a business, we want to help you take the first steps for the financial management of your business using Google Workspace tools such as Spreadsheets, Documents, etc.

Tuesday March 2 - 10.30 AM. Sign up here.

Leadership, self-promotion and female empowerment

When women have equal access to opportunities and information, anything is possible. Take part in the free training where we will share helpful tips and tools for leadership, self-promotion and empowerment to help promote your professional and personal growth and success.

Wednesday March 3 - 9.30 AM. Sign up here.

Free tools to stay safe on the internet

There is research that indicates that women tend to feel less safe when browsing the web. In this training we will seek to understand why this is usually the case and we will give recommendations that allow women to have tools to be able to navigate safely and take advantage of the full potential of the web.

Thursday March 4 - 9.30 AM. Sign up here .

Free Google Tools to Learn About Digital Skills and Programming

Discover Google's free tools to acquire new digital skills that can help you in your professional development and new tools that can help you learn about programming and take your first steps in the world of technology.

Friday March 5 - 9.30 AM. Sign up here.