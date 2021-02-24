Women Programmers Who Want to Be Part of This Call Are Sought

February 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In order to reduce the gender gap in the technology sector, Talently, a Peruvian startup that prepares and connects software developers with global companies, has open a call to search for women programmers in the Latin region.

According to a report by the Inter-American Development Bank, it is estimated that by 2025 the software development industry will generate more than 1.2 million jobs in Latin America. Which means a great employability opportunity for those women who are part of the programming industry.

“Women Who Code” is an initiative that finances women with at least 1 year of programming experience in order to promote the role of women in technology, empowering them with tools and training in areas that allow them to enhance their employability in the market international, taking advantage of the opportunity to work remotely.

The scholarship consists of 150 intensive hours, over 4 months and includes: professional coaching, interview training and tech exams, as well as live sessions of specialized English. This comprehensive program will expand not only job opportunities, but also to be part of a broad community of developers around the world and connections with different companies.