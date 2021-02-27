Enterprising women

Patricia Armendariz will invest in three entrepreneurs, you can be one of them

With the Woman Emprende 2021 contest, the investor intends to promote the female entrepreneurial spirit. The deadline to send your project is March 7.
Image credit: Cortesía Patricia Armendáriz

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How many times have you thought how great it would be to pitch your project to a great investor? Now you have the opportunity to do it before Patricia Armendariz, founder and director of Financiera Sustentable . The best part is that you don't have to wait in long lines or go through millions of filters.

To boost the female entrepreneurial spirit, the former Shark Tank shark launched the Woman Emprende 2021 contest with which she will support financially and in kind the best project in order to create it, if it is an idea, or strengthen it, if it is one. business.

How to take part?

The process is very simple: you just have to send a video with a maximum duration of five minutes through the format found in this link .

In the video you have to explain who you are, what is your idea and motivation to carry it out. In addition, detail why your project is useful, what market it is focused on, what is its potential, what investment you require and how much percentage you would be willing to give up. "It's like pitching," says the investor.

The video will be uploaded to the businesswoman's social networks, where she will receive comments and votes from the audience. "The number of likes does not imply being one of the finalists, but it can influence my final decision," clarifies Armendariz.

On March 8, to celebrate International Women's Day, the businesswoman will announce the three finalists through her social networks.

At a later date, each of those selected will be interviewed by Patricia, who will then announce a live where she will choose the winner of Mujer undertakes 2021, and will negotiate with her the percentage of her company for her investment.

Important: The deadline to send your project is March 7.

The award

The winner will be credited with:

  • Mentoring with the founder of Financiera Sustentable, who will take her by the hand to the maturity of her proposal.
  • The promised investment, as long as you complete all the mentoring and assignments.
  • Access to your Sustainable Entrepreneur platform, where you will be certified as the manager of your company.
  • eye! The contest is only for women of Mexican nationality of legal age and only one project can be submitted per person.

Know the rules of the contest here .

