This Technology Brings Old Photos Back to Life by Turning Them Into Videos

March 1, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As if by magic! Technology continues to surprise us more and more every day. MyHeritage developed a tool that gives movement to old photos by turning them into video. What is unusual about the platform is that it is dedicated to images of deceased people, thus giving them "life" again.

Even if a picture is worth a thousand words, a video can bring back memories or create new ones. With artificial intelligence (AI) Deep Nostalgia creates a video of several seconds simulating the movements that the person in the photo may have made before being taken. Of course, what is shown is not exactly what happened, however, it does give a realistic picture.

With our new Deep Nostalgia ™, you can see how a person from an old photo could have moved and looked if they were captured on video! Read more: https://t.co/ZwUwzJRQ26 #RootsTech #RootsTechConnect pic.twitter.com/LERXhrqiut - MyHeritage (@MyHeritage) February 25, 2021

AI makes people blink, look in different directions, shake their heads, or smile. How much would you give to see your loved ones who are no longer with you doing it?

The service uses photos taken with any device, in black and white or in color, no matter how old it is. So, you can cheer on your grandparents, great-grandparents, and all the people you have photos of.

It might interest you: Ai-Da, the first robot artist to make an exhibition of herself

The program uses prerecorded videos with common facial movements and when uploading the photo, it chooses the one that works best for the selected image.

It sounds like photographs from the wizarding world of Harry Potter, showing a small movement where a still image should be. However, do not wait for them to do anything other than facial expressions, they cannot get up from a chair or move from place to place.

“It makes me so happy to see him smile again!” Try our new #DeepNostalgia #PhotoAnimation feature for yourself and prepare to be AMAZED !!! https://t.co/p3h600G3MX pic.twitter.com/YdAn9IxyW0 - MyHeritage (@MyHeritage) February 28, 2021

How to use it?

To test the tool you need to register on the MyHeritage page and then upload a photo to the platform, the site takes care of the rest. The service is completely free for up to 5 photographs, then you must create a paid account.

Image: MyHeritage

If your biggest concern is that the photos of your loved ones are made public, don't worry, the page explains that the images are private and are not shared with third parties. "Photos uploaded without completing registration are automatically deleted to protect your privacy," the privacy notice reads.

It makes us feel as if they're right in front of us! Try out our new photo animation feature, announced at #RootsTech - Deep Nostalgia ™! https://t.co/IeTuf2xbar pic.twitter.com/ypdsdfa5RM - MyHeritage (@MyHeritage) February 26, 2021

"Seeing the faces of our beloved ancestors come to life in a video simulation allows us to imagine what they might have been like in reality and provides a profound new way to connect with our family history," said Gilad Japhet, Founder and MyHeritage CEO for USA Today .