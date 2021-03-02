Infographic: 5 tips for Mexican startups
Killing you working can kill your company ...
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
You have probably never thought that being a startup with a few employees and a small office (or without even having a workspace) could be an advantage. It is likely that it will be difficult for you to compete directly with established giant companies, but the real opportunity of a nascent business is in its processes and in the 'holes' that large companies leave.
Here are some tips for Mexican startups :