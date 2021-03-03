Trademarks

Senior Nike Executive Resigns After Shoe Resale Scandal

Ann Herbert resigned after it became known that her 19-year-old son used her credit card to buy shoes from the brand and resell them.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Nike confirmed through a brief statement that Ann Herbert , the company's general manager for North America, was leaving her post after 25 years of working with the brand. The company will inform shortly who will take his place.

Herbert's resignation comes after his 19-year-old son, Joe Hebert, will star in a Bloomberg Businessweek report on shoe reselling.

The article details that the young man used the executive's credit card to buy 600 pairs of limited edition shoes with a value of more than 100,000 dollars with the aim of reselling them.

Joe Herbert owns West Coast Streetwear, a company through which he sells exclusive footwear that he buys from brands like Nike. According to the article, the young man is aware of his mother's senior position and claimed not to receive privileged information from the brand.

Likewise, the information details that in 2018 Ann Herbert informed her company about her son's business, emphasizing that there was no conflict of interest or internal policies were violated. According to CNBC , a Nike spokesperson commented that the executive's resignation occurred voluntarily.

This practice is not new in the United States, however, in recent years the resale of items has increased, especially those as exclusive or limited.

