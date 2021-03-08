12 Inspirational Female Entrepreneurs Who Are Giving Free Talks This Week

March 8, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This week the International Women's Day is celebrated in a context of struggle for equality in spaces and opportunities for women around the world.

Entrepreneur en Español's motto is "Project what you are" because we believe that we all have the potential to be successful, high-impact entrepreneurs if the talents we already have are given the right support.

To commemorate women who stomp, Entrepreneur Masters, -the section where we will bring you talks, classes and lessons with key players from various industries and high-impact executives that you can follow from our official Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube channels -, This week will bring talks with the Women who Inspire Mexico. These female entrepreneurs, athletes and leaders will tell us about their experiences in their industries, the obstacles they have overcome and how they have made their way.

The guests of honor are:

Monday, March 8 at 7 pm - Juana Ramírez, businesswoman

Image: Juana Ramírez

Juana is the CEO and founder of SOHIN . Colombian by birth and Mexican by decision. For 12 years he worked in the public sector, private hospitals, pharmaceutical and clinical diagnostic laboratories, as well as distributors and service integrators. Today she also serves as the president of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM).

Don't miss it tonight at 7pm at:

Tuesday, March 9 at 7 pm - Alejandra Quesada, designer

Image: Alejandra Quesada

Alejandra is a Mexican designer who has exported her work to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Japan, and has presented her collections within the framework of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico.

Wednesday, March 10 at 7 pm - Viridiana Álvarez, Mexican mountaineer with the Guinness Record

Image: Alejandra Quesada

Viridiana is a Mexican and Latin American mountaineer who has conquered the top of the four highest mountains in the world and also holds the Guinness Record for the time she ascended Mount Everest (8,848 meters), K2 (8,611 meters). ) and the Kanchenjunga (8,586 meters).

Thursday, March 11 at 7 pm - Bertha González Nieves, CEO of Casa Dragones

Image: Entrepreneur in Spanish

Bertha is co-founder and CEO of Casa Dragones and will share with us her vision of the ultrapremium tequila category and the growth of the female presence in this industry.

Friday, March 12 at 7 pm - Liliana Ibañez, Olympic swimmer

Image: Isaac Alcalá Nácar / Entrepreneur en Español

Liliana Ibáñez is an Olympic swimmer , the fastest in the history of Mexico in the 100 freestyle. She has a master's degree in urban development from the University of Texas and is a Y20 Youth Summit delegate.