MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott Marries a Seattle Science Teacher

This information was made public after the scholar referenced it in a letter posted on the Giving Pledge website.
MacKenzie Scott Marries a Seattle Science Teacher
Image credit: Vía The Giving Pledge

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

MacKenzie Scott , a philanthropist, writer, and one of the richest people in the world, married Dan Jewett, a Seattle school science teacher. This information was made public after the scholar referenced it in a letter posted on the Giving Pledge website .

An excerpt from the letter in which Jewett explains that he is committed to “giving away most of his wealth” refers to the philanthropist saying: “And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous people and kind people that I know, and I joined her in the commitment to pass on enormous financial wealth to serve others ”.

In the letter Jewett thanks those who have led him on this path and ends by stating: "I look forward to the growth and learning that I have ahead as part of this company with MacKenzie."

This letter was published on Saturday, March 6, 2021, a day after The Wall Street Journal reported on Scott's marriage.

MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos , founder of Amazon, until 2019. After the divorce, the writer obtained 4% of the shares of the ecommerce company and since then she has dedicated herself to philanthropy, donating more than 4 billion of her fortune. .

Does Bezos have something to say about it?

MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. Image: GettyImages

According to The Wall Street Journal , in a statement provided by an Amazon spokesperson, the billionaire commented: "Dan is a great guy and I'm happy and excited for both of them."

