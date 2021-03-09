cryptocurrencies

PayPal acquires Curv, a company specialized in security infrastructures for digital assets

The electronic payments company made this move with the aim of expanding its initiatives in the cryptocurrency sector.
Image credit: PayPal Newsroom

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Are cryptocurrencies the thing of today? Yes, cryptocurrencies are the topic of the moment. In this context, PayPal acquired a company that specializes in security infrastructures for digital assets, called Curv .

With this move, the electronic payments company plans to expand the technical knowledge of its cryptocurrency, digital currency and blockchain business unit, as stated in a statement .

"The acquisition of Curv is part of our effort to invest in the talent and technology to realize our vision of a more inclusive financial system," said José Fernández da Ponte, vice president and general manager of blockchain, cryptocurrencies and digital currencies at PayPal. .

This PayPal department was recently developed and with it the brand aims to shape the role of digital currencies in the future of finance and commerce.

"During our conversations with the Curv team, we have been impressed by their technical talent, entrepreneurial spirit and the thinking behind the technology they have built over the past few years. We are excited to welcome the Curv team to PayPal," said da Put.

According to CNBC , the electronic payments firm acquired the startup for $ 200 million. Curv is a cloud-based infrastructure provider for digital asset security based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and was founded in 2018 by CEO Itay Malinger and CTO Dan Yadlin.

