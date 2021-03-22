Apple

Apple Ordered to Pay $308.5 Million for Patent Infringement Related to iTunes, Apple Music and App Store

A jury in Texas determined that Apple must compensate Personalized Media Communications for using FairPlay technology to distribute content on its platforms.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Ordered to Pay $308.5 Million for Patent Infringement Related to iTunes, Apple Music and App Store
Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images vía PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After six years of legal dispute, a jury in Texas determined that the technology giant Apple must pay $308.5 million to the company Personalized Media Communications (PMC). The jury found that Apple infringed on seven patents to distribute content on its iTunes, Apple Music and App Store platforms.

The lawsuit is not new, says Bloomberg, since PMC has sued Apple since 2015 for violating seven of its patents. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the company founded by Steve Jobs challenged the validity of PMC's patents in the Board of Patent Appeals and Trials and won the case.

However, in March 2020, an appeals court decided to challenge the original resolution and take the case to trial again. This time, the Texas jury ruled in PMC's favor. It was found that Apple, in effect, infringed the aforementioned patents, by using FairPlay technology to digital rights management.

FairPlay technology is used to encrypt an AAC audio layer in MP4 multimedia files. Apple uses it to distribute content on iTunes, Apple Music and the App Store, so that they can only be played on authorized devices with registered accounts.

 

Apple devices. Image: Thomas Kolnowski via Unsplash.com

The $308.5 million figure encompasses royalties since Apple first infringed the patents. In addition, the jurors ordered the company to pay current royalties to PMC for the use of the patent on its products.

In a statement, Apple said that it will appeal the sentence. "Cases like this, brought by companies that do not manufacture or sell any product, stifle innovation and ultimately harm consumers," the company said.

For its part, Reuters pointed out that PMC also has lawsuits against Netflix, Google and Amazon that touch on the same issue. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple to Launch Mixed-Reality Headset and Augmented Reality Glasses in Near Future, Analyst Says

Apple

Apple Opens All of Its Stores in the US, After Being Closed for a Year

Apple

iPhone 13 Could Have the 'Always On' Display Function