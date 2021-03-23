They promote the reactivation of SMEs in San Luis Potosí

March 23, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Competitiveness Center of Mexico (CCMX), in the hands of various strategic allies, unveiled CREO MX SLP 2021 , an initiative that seeks to promote the reactivation of SMEs and entrepreneurs in the state.

CREO MX is a 100% collaborative initiative, led by the Mexican Business Council (CMN) through the (CCMX), which promotes the business and entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country through a space that promotes the link between MSMEs and large companies , as well as with organizations that provide financing, training and support for its development.

Thanks to the impact generated in the first two national editions of CREO MX that were held in 2019 and 2020, this year the CCMX will carry out regional editions with the aim of bringing benefits to businessmen and entrepreneurs in the states of the country.

In this context, the first regional edition of 2021 will be held in the state of San Luis Potosí under the theme "Development of value chains through the manufacturing sector." The entity was selected to be the first regional edition because it is characterized by the development and promotion of the manufacturing sector, generating 79,000 direct jobs since a third of the employed population in the state corresponds to that sector.

The CREO MX SLP 2021 edition can be followed virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 through the platform https://creomx.com/sanluis/ where participants will be able to access workshops and lectures by hand for free from executives of companies such as Mabe, BMW Planta San Luis Potosí, Zebra Technologies, Startup Lab Mx, and the company from Potosí, Facturama, to: 1) learn how to innovate in their company; 2) Get the tools to digitize your business; 3) Be inspired by stories from other entrepreneurs; and 4) Incorporate technology into their businesses

During the presentation of the initiative carried out by Juan Carlos Ostolaza, general director of the CCMX, he stressed that “small and medium-sized companies play a fundamental role in the development of the state, and therefore, the development and strengthening of the Value Chains as the guiding axis of this edition ”.

In addition, he highlighted the joint work that the CCMX has carried out with large companies such as MABE to promote the growth of SMEs; and from public and private institutions to design programs that generate new business opportunities for this sector.



I believe MX

The following participated in the CREO MX SLP 2021 presentation: Laura Medina, representing Alejandro Zermeño Guerra, Rector of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí; Leonardo Martínez, Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Lean Manufacturing Industrial, MABE; and Humberto Ramírez, Co-founder and CEO, FACTURAMA.

The edition of CREO MX SLP 2021 will be held in collaboration with the business accelerator Startup Lab Mx; the State Secretariat for Economic Development; the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí; Canacintra SLP and the municipal government.

Registration to CREO MX Virtual 2021 is open and SMEs and entrepreneurs can participate at any stage of development.

The complete agenda of the event can be consulted here , as well as the CREO MX social networks: Facebook @ CreoMexico.Mx.