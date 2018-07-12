20 songs to inspire you on a daily basis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We have to face it: no matter how creative we are, ideas do not always flow as we would like. In fact, this is perfectly normal; sometimes we have extraordinary visions that lead to incredible projects, and sometimes we feel like we just can't move forward. After all we are human, right?

Although we cannot guarantee that we will always have great ideas, we can do some things to facilitate the flow of creativity . For example, give us time to relax, meditate and ... of course! Listen to the right music. Here we share a list of songs that will help you inspire you in your day to day.

Do you have any recommendation? Feel free to share it with us.

Follow us on Spotify as entrepreneur_mexico .