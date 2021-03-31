Branding

AstraZeneca changes the name of its vaccine

The European Medicines Agency approved the change on March 25.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Anglo -Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca announced that the COVID-19 vaccine in conjunction with the British University of Oxford has been renamed Vaxzevria .

As reported in The Brussels Times , the name change was approved on March 25 following a request from the company and was announced on the website of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and that of the Swedish National Medicines Agency. ( Läkemedelsverket ).

The new name does not imply a change in the formula of the vaccine, according to the Läkemedelsverket, but there will be a new labeling and packaging of the drug.

For its part, the EMA recalled that the Vaxzevria vaccine is safe in people over 18 years of age, but that it has reduced its effectiveness from 79 to 76 percent.

