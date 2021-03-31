Google Maps

Live View Can Guide You Inside Shopping Centers, Airports and Train Stations

The Google Maps tool can already be used in some cities in the United States and will be implemented in other cities in the coming months.
Next Article

Free Book Preview: Ultimate Guide to Google Ads

Get a glimpse of how Google’s marketing resources and strategies can help you grow your business’s digital reach.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

There are times when you go in a hurry and don't even remember where the bathroom is or where the store you are looking for is located. This is changing for many users of Google Maps, as Google has announced more than 100 new functions for the application, among them the one that has attracted the most attention is Live View. This tool will give you directions in augmented reality for closed spaces such as shopping centers, airports and train stations.

Although the function is not new, since it was launched in 2020, the novelty is that now it will also give you directions without the need for GPS in closed spaces.

Image: Google

How does it work?

Live View uses your camera to show you arrows, icons or symbols that give you directions and thus guide you where you want to go, of course through augmented reality. So, you just have to point your phone and an arrow shows you the way to go.

So, if we have to take a plane or train, Live View can help us find the closest stairs or elevator, as well as the boarding gate, the belt where you will have to pick up your luggage, the bathrooms, ATMs, among others.

Image: Google

Where is Live View available?

Indoor Live View is currently available for iOS and Android in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. In the coming months it will also be implemented in different parts of Tokyo and Zurich, but they hope to add more cities little by little.

Other functions

As a starter, Google added more than 100 new features, including others such as information about air quality, the weather of the place you are going, as well as nearby grocery stores and the option of a greener route to save fuel.

Image: Google

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/3/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google Maps

26 Google Maps Tricks You Need to Try

Google Maps

Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.

applications

Google Maps Helps You Find the Cheapest Gas Station