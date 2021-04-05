Technology

A Sealed Cartridge of the 1986 Super Mario Bros Game Sold for More Than $660,000

Taking care of your games apparently brings a huge reward.
Image credit: Heritage Auctions, Twitter

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Collectibles become an object of desire, and people pay huge sums for them. This past Friday, in the city of Dallas, a closed cartridge of the 1986 Super Mario Bros was auctioned for $660,000, becoming the most expensive video game in history. A record price!

The one in charge of the sale was Heritage Auctions, which announced the sale through its Twitter account. The auction house said the video game had been purchased as a Christmas present but ended up in a desk drawer. In that place, it remained sealed until it was found in early 2021.

Heritage said this is the best known copy that has ever been rated. The 1986 Super Mario Bros, far exceeded the previous auction of a 1987 Super Mario Bros game for $114,000 (just over 2million pesos) made by an anonymous buyer in July 2020.

Image: Heritage Auctions, Twitter

This is the oldest (sealed) copy that has been auctioned, as its production and sale was very short on the market.

