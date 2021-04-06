Bill Gates explains why he's the largest farmland owner in America

April 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates first answered why he is the largest private owner of farmland in America.

During a "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session on Reddit this weekend for the launch of his new book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," the billionaire answered various questions.

According to the AGFunder News site, a user asked him “Hey, Bill! Why are you buying so much farmland? " To which Gates replied that seed science and biofuel development were the main drivers of acquisitions.

“My investment group chose to do this. It is not connected to the weather, ”he wrote.

Earlier in the year, the businessman and his wife were named by The Land Report as the top private owners of American farmland by area thanks to 98,000 hectares in Louisiana (28,000 hectares), Arkansas (20,000 hectares) and Arizona (10,500 hectares).

It is the first time that Gates has publicly commented on land purchases made by entities associated with him and his wife Melinda.