Attention! The SAT extends the deadline to present your 2020 annual return

April 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Good news! The Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced that it will extend the deadline for individuals to submit their annual tax return for fiscal year 2020 by one month until May 31 of this year .

The #Physical Persons who will present their # Declara2020 have until May 31 to do so. If you need to generate or renew your password or your e.firma, you can do it at https://t.co/H0Dg6wTAeI or in the SAT ID App. If you need guidance, use the new OrientaSAT. pic.twitter.com/zwKKGJCV3q - SATMX (@SATMX) April 6, 2021

This measure seeks to support healthy distance measures due to the SARSCov2 pandemic . The tax service asked the public to use the official page satid.sat.gob.mx and the SAT ID application to generate or update the e.firma password.

If you have doubts, you can use the new OrientaSAT chatbot on the Annual Declaration minisite to help you comply with your tax obligations.