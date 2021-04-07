SAT Annual Statement: Everything you need to know

April 7, 2021 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

April starts and with the fourth month of the year comes the final period to present the annual return for individuals set by the Tax Administration Service (SAT)!

We know that filing your annual return can be very confusing, which is why Bontu experts offer you some tips. What is the annual declaration?

It is the fiscal year that is used to report to the SAT all our annual income and expenses activity, so that we can calculate how much we must pay in taxes. For example, for this year, we must report to the SAT everything that was entered and spent in 2020.

Differences between natural person and legal person?

For the SAT, there are two types of taxpayers: Physical persons and Moral persons. Individuals can be anyone who is of legal age, of any sex, and of any nationality, who has a marital status and is capable of generating rights and obligations, individualized by a proper name. As a Moral person, it is a group of two or more natural persons who establish a type of company, a business name, and that the law gives them legal capacity to have rights and obligations.

How do I know in which tax regime I am registered?

On the SAT page you will be able to consult the different types of tax regimes for individuals, but the most common are the regimes of Salaries and Salaries and Employee Assimilated Income, Business and Professional Activities and the Tax Incorporation Regime.

What are the requirements to make your annual declaration?

If you are a natural person and have one of these characteristics, you must submit your annual return:

If you have more than one job, that is, if you contribute with two or more employers or have two or more income.

If you provide professional services through the fee scheme.

If you are the owner of a property and you charge rent for it.

For carrying out business activities (commercial, industrial, agricultural, livestock, forestry, fishing, and motor transport).

By alienation of assets, that is, if you transferred assets from one estate to another through a legal act (purchase - sale).

For the acquisition of goods. If the sum of your salary (s) is greater than $ 400 thousand pesos per year (or with additional income to a single employer).

If you have investments abroad and you earned interest for it.

You should not forget that when making your annual return, you must present all the income you obtained, (do not forget to include all the electronic invoices or CFDI that you issued with your business name), personal deductions, which include health, education, funeral expenses, Among others, (if you want to know the complete list, click on this link ), provisional payments (that is, your monthly statements depending on the regime in which you are where income tax and VAT are declared) and withholdings (which are refer to the amounts that must be discounted, for the concept of income tax

What documents do I need to make my annual declaration?

In addition to the documents mentioned in the previous point, you can make your annual statement online on the microsite enabled by the SAT or make an appointment in person, but you should take into account that due to COVID-19 and the saturation of appointments it is possible that this not a good option. Do not forget to always have your e. Signature, your password and your RFC at hand, as well as a bank account with its respective CLABE (in case of being a creditor of a tax refund and this will be made no later than July 31, 2021) since these elements are essential to make the annual declaration.

if you are a natural person, you have until April 30 to make your statement

Remember that,on the portal or in person. If you do it online, the system is friendly and guides you step by step by providing the data that we previously described. If you have any questions, we recommend you approach an accounting firm for advice on your return. Remember that if you do not submit your annual return, the SAT will impose a fine that can range from 1,400 to 17,370 pesos for each of the undeclared obligations.