Entrepreneur calls

#NoWasteChallenge: the challenge that offers more than 239 thousand pesos to end garbage

Do you have an idea or a project to transform or reduce waste? What Design Can Do and Impact Hub Mexico City invite you to participate in the #NoWasteChallenge challenge to generate a positive impact on the environment.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Did you know that in Mexico City alone, 13 thousand tons of garbage are disposed of a day? In other words, each human being produces one kilo of solid waste every 24 hours and this has become one of the great problems of the country.

In search of solutions to rethink the way we extract, produce and consume resources, What Design Can Do , an organization that collaborates with initiatives that use design to create solutions to real challenges, and Impact Hub Mexico City , launched the challenge #NoWasteChallenge in which they call for innovative solutions in Mexico that generate a positive impact on the transformation of waste to take advantage of it and thus reduce the carbon footprint in the world.

What Design Can Do will award 10,000 euros (about 239,473.00 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate) to the best projects focused on: reducing consumption, improving production, and improving waste management. All projects must work with at least one of the guidelines. In addition, the winners will receive an exclusive program from Impact Hub. Students, creatives, designers and entrepreneurs from all over the country can participate.

#NoWasteChallenge will select the three best Mexican projects that reduce the waste problem to go to the global final.

The deadline to apply is April 20, 2021 and to do so you must register your projects at: https://nowaste.whatdesigncando.com/es/submit-new-project/

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur calls

Competition in Road to Innovate Mexico 2021

Entrepreneur calls

These 3 Latin American Businesses Will Compete for the Grand Prize of $500,000 at the Largest Startup Competition

Entrepreneur calls

Venture Day Open to All Govtech Startups in Latin American