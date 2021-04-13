NoWasteChallenge: the challenge that offers more than 239 thousand pesos to end garbage

April 13, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Did you know that in Mexico City alone, 13 thousand tons of garbage are disposed of a day? In other words, each human being produces one kilo of solid waste every 24 hours and this has become one of the great problems of the country.

In search of solutions to rethink the way we extract, produce and consume resources, What Design Can Do , an organization that collaborates with initiatives that use design to create solutions to real challenges, and Impact Hub Mexico City , launched the challenge #NoWasteChallenge in which they call for innovative solutions in Mexico that generate a positive impact on the transformation of waste to take advantage of it and thus reduce the carbon footprint in the world.

What Design Can Do will award 10,000 euros (about 239,473.00 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate) to the best projects focused on: reducing consumption, improving production, and improving waste management. All projects must work with at least one of the guidelines. In addition, the winners will receive an exclusive program from Impact Hub. Students, creatives, designers and entrepreneurs from all over the country can participate.

#NoWasteChallenge will select the three best Mexican projects that reduce the waste problem to go to the global final.

The deadline to apply is April 20, 2021 and to do so you must register your projects at: https://nowaste.whatdesigncando.com/es/submit-new-project/